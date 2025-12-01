Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM opened at $2,024.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,882.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,822.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,648.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,042.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.