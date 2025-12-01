Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,819 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 112.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Popular by 3,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $299,043.36. This trade represents a 27.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,924 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

