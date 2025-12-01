Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 282.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,017,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,723,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 125,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.1%

HLI stock opened at $175.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

