Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.26% of Eagle Materials worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 62.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $223.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $309.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.51.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

In other news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

