DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) CEO Lori Koch Sells 9,011 Shares

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $39.95. 6,014,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

