DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) CEO Lori Koch Sells 9,011 Shares

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $39.95. 6,014,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.