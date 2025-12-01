Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 520,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,220. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,058,278.41. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 342,939 shares of company stock worth $10,241,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

