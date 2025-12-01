DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
DSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 934,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.00.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
