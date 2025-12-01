DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

DSL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 934,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.