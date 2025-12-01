Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $47,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.