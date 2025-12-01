Distillate Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

