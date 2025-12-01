Distillate Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.