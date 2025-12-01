Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $24.61 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,055 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.3% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,946,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:MO opened at $58.98 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.