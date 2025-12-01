Dignity Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Million (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.15 billion and approximately $2.60 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $9.01 or 0.00010435 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86,145.52 or 0.99822034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 9.05161366 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,819,179.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.