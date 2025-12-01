Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Director Mary Hogan Preusse Sells 4,166 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLRGet Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.40. 1,319,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,808,270,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $342,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

