Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Director Mary Hogan Preusse Sells 4,166 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.40. 1,319,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,808,270,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $342,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

