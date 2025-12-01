Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.77.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1%

FANG stock opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

