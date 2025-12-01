Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

