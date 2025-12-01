Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $606.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 0.46%.The company had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after buying an additional 2,030,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

