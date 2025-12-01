CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,694 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

