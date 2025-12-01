CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,941 Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF $SATO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Up 76.9%

SATO stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.94. Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

