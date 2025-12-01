CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. UBS Group increased their target price on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $191.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

