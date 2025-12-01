CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,998,924,000 after buying an additional 5,060,954 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $122,043,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ross Stores by 184.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,081,000 after purchasing an additional 700,546 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $176.33 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average is $146.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

