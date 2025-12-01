CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,717 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

