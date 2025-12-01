CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,055,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,063,609,000 after buying an additional 284,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 918,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.67 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average is $200.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

