Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,020 and last traded at GBX 2,948, with a volume of 68803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,970.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,775.

The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,760.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,526.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 EPS for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

