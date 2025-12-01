Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 15.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,040,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,877,000 after acquiring an additional 410,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.8% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

