Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 976 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $253,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,835 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,100. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $2,943,081.90.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $3,045,200.00.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $12.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,743. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 3.69.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $10,224,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 808 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Erste Group Bank cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

