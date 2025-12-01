Claret Asset Management Corp Sells 992 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 0.8% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE BNS opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $69.43.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

