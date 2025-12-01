Claret Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Claret Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up about 1.2% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

