Claret Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Claret Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $637,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $255,833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $26,439,364. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $540.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $469.24 and a one year high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

