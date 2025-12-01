Claret Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $185,784,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $110.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.