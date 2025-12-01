Claret Asset Management Corp Has $398,000 Position in American Express Company $AXP

Claret Asset Management Corp cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,335,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 31,595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $366.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $252.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.21 and its 200-day moving average is $323.13. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.