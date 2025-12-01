Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $76.0610. 16,054,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 18,834,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

CRCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,500.10. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 190,867 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $15,952,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,304.26. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,455 shares of company stock worth $45,564,337.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,261,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,165,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

