Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.7143.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $1,877,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $925,531,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cintas by 5,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,682,000 after buying an additional 998,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,556,000 after buying an additional 823,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5,341.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,352,000 after buying an additional 733,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

