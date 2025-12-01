Choreo LLC Sells 671 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,757,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,571,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 35.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after acquiring an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,006,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 87,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $431.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.22.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

