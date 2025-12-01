Choreo LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 257,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 860.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 109,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 98,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

ST opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -160.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $25,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 274,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

