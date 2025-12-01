Choreo LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 246.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

NYSE FTV opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

