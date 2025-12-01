Choreo LLC Has $803,000 Stake in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 229.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,835,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 75.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Stride by 657.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Stride by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 128,947 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,389,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Stride from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $63.98 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

