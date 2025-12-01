Choreo LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

