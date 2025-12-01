Choreo LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,429,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $87.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $88.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

