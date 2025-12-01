Certara, Inc. $CERT Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,648,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,222 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.65% of Certara worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Certara by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Certara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 115,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Certara to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,850.68. The trade was a 40.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.