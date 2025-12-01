Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $318.07 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.90.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.