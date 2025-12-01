Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Shares Bought by Claret Asset Management Corp

Claret Asset Management Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 1.4% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $730,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,032,000 after buying an additional 4,160,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,123 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CM opened at $86.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

