Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $34.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.7857.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -173.26%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.