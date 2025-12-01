Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $201.25

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $4,036,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ITT by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ITT by 15.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $197.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

