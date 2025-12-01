Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $39.75

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Zacks Research cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.20.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
