Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $39,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $228.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.33 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

