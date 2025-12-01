Boundless (ZKC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $26.33 Million

Boundless (ZKC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Boundless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boundless has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Boundless has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boundless Profile

Boundless launched on September 15th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,953,107 tokens. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network. Boundless’ official message board is boundless.network/blog. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz.

Boundless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 224,788,603.6761299 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.13113271 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $24,773,999.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boundless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boundless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

