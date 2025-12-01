BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $110,858.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,588.37. This represents a 14.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 750,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $21,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,957,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,077,060.75. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 905,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,734 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,789,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 762.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 617,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,399.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 248,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

