Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BKGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Berkeley Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

About Berkeley Group

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.