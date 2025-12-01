Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 44.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 65.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,632,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BBVA opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.