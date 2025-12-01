Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves makes up approximately 0.4% of HBK Investments L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $49,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,342. This trade represents a 37.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 28,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,956.99. Following the purchase, the insider owned 479,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,424.84. This represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,236 shares of company stock worth $2,822,097 and have sold 3,700 shares worth $167,859. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BATRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.50 and a beta of 0.61. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.